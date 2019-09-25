Ditech gets court approval for New Residential, Mortgage Assets deals

Ditech Holding (OTC:DHCP) gets court approval for its previously announced asset purchase agreement with New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and stock and asset purchase agreement with Mortgage Assets Management and its affiliate.

The court also confirmed its third amended joint Chapter 11 plan.

As previously announced, Ditech agreed to sell substantially all of the assets of its forward mortgage servicing and originations business, Ditech Financial, to New Residential; it also agreed to sell certain stock and assets associated with its reverse mortgage business, Reverse Mortgage Solutions, to Mortgage Assets.

Until the transactions close, Ditech Financial and RMS will continue to operate as part of Ditech Holding and will continue to serve customers in the ordinary course.

New Residential sees completing the acquisition in Q4 2019. The final purchase price will be determined at the closing based on the tangible book value of the related assets, subject to certain agreed upon adjustments.

