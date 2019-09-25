Knowles target boosted on Echo Buds launch

Craig-Hallum maintains a Buy rating on Knowles (NYSE:KN) and raises its price target to the Street-high matching $24.

Analyst Anthony Stoss cites KN's venture with Amazon to develop wireless earbuds, which were announced today and will serve as a near-term catalyst.

Echo Buds will sell for $129 with $15 of Knowles content. Amazon could launch a cheaper pair next year with KN content priced closer to $50.

Stoss expects Amazon's earbuds to drive more companies to adopting the technology.