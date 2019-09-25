Vaping trade association sues NY over flavored product ban

The Vapor Technology Association, a trade association representing e-cigarette and e-liquid companies, has filed a lawsuit in New York in an attempt to overturn the state's ban on flavored vapor products and prevent it from being enforced.

Executive Director Tony Abboud says, "Not only will the State's arbitrary and misguided measure do nothing to address the marketing issues about which the State has complained, it is one of the worst examples of government overreach. Banning flavors for vapor products, while leaving all flavored combustible products on shelves can only entice all users to smoke more. In addition, this action completely ignores the fact that the New York State Department of Health has found that the overwhelming majority of the illnesses it is investigating are directly tied to black market THC products and the presence of Vitamin E acetate in those products, something that the NYSDOH said it did not find in any of the nicotine products it tested."

