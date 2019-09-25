CenturyLink closes deals to refinance notes

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has completed a private offering of Level 3 Financing senior notes, and has issued redemption notices for outstanding notes.

The company wrapped an issuance of $1B worth of 4.625% senior notes due 2027.

It's issued a notice to redeem all $240M outstanding of its 6.125% senior notes due 2021, and $160M of an outstanding $1B worth of 5.375% senior notes due 2022.

Along with those redemptions, Level 3 Parent LLC will issue a notice to redeem all of its outstanding $600M in 5.75% senior notes due 2022.