Brighthouse Financial starts sale program for odd lots

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will offer a voluntary program through which stockholders owning fewer than 100 shares of its common stock, as of Sept. 9, 2019, may sell all of their shares.

The company says the program allows eligible stockholders to sell their shares in a convenient and efficient manner while helping the company to reduce administrative costs.

Stockholders participating in the program will be assessed a processing fee by Georgeson LLC, which will administer the program, of $3.50 per share sold, with a maximum fee of $60 per account, the defray the costs of the program.

Eligible shareholders, who will be informed of the program by mail starting Sept. 26, 2019, will have until Dec. 6, 2019 to participate.

Shares held in the in the company's employee benefit plans are excluded from the program.

Brighthouse won't buy any shares sold by its stockholders through the program.