Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will continue negotiations with Thailand rather than seek arbitration to resolve a dispute over who should pay the bill for removing offshore oil and gas platforms, Reuters reports.

Thailand wants CVX to pay the full decommissioning costs for the energy infrastructure, estimated by local media at as much as $2.5B.

The result will have implications for other international energy companies such as France's Total (NYSE:TOT) and Japan's Mitsui, which also have stakes in offshore energy concessions in the Gulf of Thailand.

The dispute arose in 2016 when Thailand retroactively enforced a new energy ministry regulation requiring gas field operators to pay the costs to decommission all installed assets even if they no longer operate the assets.