Brookfield Infrastructure plans Canadian unit split

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) says it plans to create a Canadian corporation, which it says will offer investors greater flexibility in how they access BIP's global portfolio of infrastructure assets.

The company hopes the creation of BIP-Canada will enhance demand from U.S. retail investors due to more favorable tax attributes and from institutional investors who currently are unable or prefer not to own partnership units.

Under the plan, BIP unitholders would receive 0.11 BIP-Canada shares for each unit held of Brookfield Infrastructure in the form of a special distribution.