Innovative Industrial expands pact with PharmaCann for Massachusetts site

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and PharmaCann amend their lease and development agreement for the Holliston, MA, property, with IIPR making available an additional $8.0M in funding for additional expansion of PharmaCann's regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities.

The lease amendment also adjusts the base rent under the lease to account for the additional available funding and extended term of the lease.

Assuming full payment of the additional funding, IIPR's total investment in the property will be $26.5M.

Previously: Innovative Industrial to invest up to $18.5M for medical cannabis site in MA (May 31, 2018)