Invesco requests exemption to build non-transparent active ETF

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) files an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting exemptive relief to build its own non-transaparent active exchange-traded fund model.

If approved, the Invesco non-transparent model would maintain confidentiality of a fund's strategy and help mitigate the risk of front-running by keeping a portion of the fund's holdings confidential to the market.

During market hours, Invesco's proposed model will offer a clear view into an ETF's portfolio value at regular intervals.

The proposed Invesco non-transparent ETF model will retain a number of the characteristics that investors find attractive in an ETF wrapper, including an effective arbitrage mechanism, tax efficiency, and intraday tradability.

If approved, the Invesco non-transparent active ETFs will strike at least two NAVs per day, providing multiple creation and redemption windows to authorized participants throughout the day.