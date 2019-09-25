Seeking Alpha
Financials 

Invesco requests exemption to build non-transparent active ETF

|About: Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)|By:, SA News Editor

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) files an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting exemptive relief to build its own non-transaparent active exchange-traded fund model.

If approved, the Invesco non-transparent model would maintain confidentiality of a fund's strategy and help mitigate the risk of front-running by keeping a portion of the fund's holdings confidential to the market.

During market hours, Invesco's proposed model will offer a clear view into an ETF's portfolio value at regular intervals.

The proposed Invesco non-transparent ETF model will retain a number of the characteristics that investors find attractive in an ETF wrapper, including an effective arbitrage mechanism, tax efficiency, and intraday tradability.

If approved, the Invesco non-transparent active ETFs will strike at least two NAVs per day, providing multiple creation and redemption windows to authorized participants throughout the day.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox