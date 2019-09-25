ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has placed on the market its entire 234K-acre holding in Louisiana's Austin Chalk play, only a year and a half after first unveiling its stake, Upstream reports.

COP COO Matt Fox discussed the disappointing results in July, pointing to oil rates of just 100 bbl/day. "It's just unlikely to be enough to justify a development in that part of the play."

Three out of COP's four test wells so far in Louisiana have produced more than 90% water and not enough oil to justify big investments, Fox said.