WillScot, Mobile Mini rise on report of buyout offer
Sep. 25, 2019 5:51 PM ETWSC, MINIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Mobile office trailer leader WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) has offered to acquire Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI), Reuters reports.
- The offer values Mobile Mini in the mid- to high-$30 per share range, funded mainly by stock, according to the report. Mobile Mini jumped 3.4% in closing minutes today and is up 1.4% after hours, quoting at $35.25.
- WillScot is up 3.7% after hours.
- WillScot already took on $1.7B in debt (compared with a $1.8B market cap) to acquire Modular Space Holdings a year ago.
- A WillScot/Mobile Mini combo would make a modular space/portable storage powerhouse.