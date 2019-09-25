GM, UAW near tentative deal to end strike - CNBC

General Motors (NYSE:GM) +1.8% after-hours following reports that the company and the United Auto Workers union are closing in on a tentative agreement that could soon end the strike.

Negotiators have been meeting daily since before the strike started on Sept. 16, but talks between the two sides have intensified in the past 24-48 hours, according to CNBC.

UAW VP Terry Dittes told union members late today that "all unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table and have been presented" to the company.

Having all of the issues at the "Main Table" and not in subcommittees is considered a sign that a tentative deal could be imminent as long as the talks do not fall apart over any major sticking points.