Cactus II crude pipeline rates OK'd by FERC

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved shipping rates for Plains All American Pipeline's (PAA, PAGP) Cactus II crude oil pipeline.

FERC said it would not examine a surcharge initially proposed in order to recoup higher construction costs as a result of the Trump administration's steel tariffs.

Plains withdrew plans in August to charge Permian Basin oil shippers a $0.05/bbl fee to make up for higher costs of imported steel.

The 670K bbl/day Cactus II pipeline began moving Permian barrels to Ingleside, Tex., in August and is on track to extend service to Corpus Christi in Q1 2020.