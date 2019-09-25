Ericsson makes $1.2B provision to settle SEC, DoJ probes

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) -2.1% after-hours after saying its Q3 results will be affected by a 12B Swedish krona ($1.23B) provision for investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice over the company's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The company says it estimates $1B in combined monetary sanctions plus additional related costs to resolve the U.S. probes.

Ericsson says it has identified breaches of its code of business Ethics and the FCPA in the course of the investigations, and that breaches were the result of several deficiencies, including a failure to react to red flags and inadequate internal controls which enabled some employees to actively circumvent internal controls.