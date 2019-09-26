Liberty Global's Swiss sale gets antitrust OK

The sale of Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Swiss operation has gotten antitrust approval, meaning the deal will come down to a contentious extraordinary meeting.

Sunrise Communications has a deal for 6.3B Swiss francs (about $6.35B) to buy Liberty's UPC Switzerland. But its largest investor, Freenet (OTC:FRTAY), is leading opposition to the deal.

Sunrise has set a shareholder meeting for Oct. 23 to vote on a needed capital increase. But Freenet and its allies are concerned a capital raise of 4.1B francs would dilute their holdings and provide Liberty Global a risk-free exit from the region.