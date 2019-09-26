Italy pushing Delta toward bigger Alitalia stake

The Italian government is pressing Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to take a stake potentially over 15% in Alitalia as part of the failed carrier's rescue plan, according to a newspaper report.

The current plan has Delta buying 10% of Alitalia, but companies already involved in the rescue are still disagreeing about slot allotment in a future deal, Corriere della Sera says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Delta might agree to that bigger stake, it says, though the airline might look for changes in board setup or top management.

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that Delta should think about increasing its participation.