PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan

A group of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) noteholders are ready to invest $29.2B into its reorganization plan for the company, according to a court filing.

The plan (which creates two trusts to pay off insurers and individual victims of wildfires in 2017-2018) would give noteholders new debt and a controlling equity stake in a new PG&E.

The noteholders have support from the committee representing the wildfire victims. But PG&E and major shareholders are opposing the noteholders, supporting the company's own plan released last week that caps victim payouts at $8.4B and insurer payouts at $8.5B.