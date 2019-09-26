Whistleblower complaint declassified, releasing today

A U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart said late yesterday that the whistleblower complaint about President Trump's communications with Ukraine has been declassified and could be released as early as this morning.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 421-0 on Wednesday for a resolution calling on Trump to release the complaint to Congress despite the administration allowing members to view the classified version at secure locations in the Capitol.

