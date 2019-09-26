Peloton prices IPO at $29 per share

Peloton Interactive (PTON) has priced its initial public offering of 40M shares of its Class A common stock at $29.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The offering is expected to close on September 30.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 6M shares of Class A common stock.

The company also announced the concurrent sale of 3,448,275 additional shares of its Class A common stock to entities affiliated with TCV at $29/share in a private placement.