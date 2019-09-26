NGL Energy Partners to buy Hillstone in $600M deal

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) agrees to acquire Hillstone Environmental Partners from Golden Gate Capital for ~$600M.

Hillstone provides water pipeline and disposal services to producers in parts of west Texas and New Mexico; NGL plans to integrate Hillstone's water pipeline and transportation and disposal system into its existing Delaware Basin platform to maximize uptime and redundancy for its producer customers.

NGL expects the acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow in FY 2021, its first full year of ownership.

To help fund the deal, NGL says it is launching a $200M private placement of class D preferred units and warrants.