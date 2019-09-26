Takeda's TAK-925 shows encouraging action in early-stage narcolepsy study

Results from a Phase 1 proof-of-concept study evaluating Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) TAK-925, a selective orexin type-2 receptor (OX2R) agonist, in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the World Sleep Congress in Vancouver.

Participants receiving a single 9-hour intravenous administration of TAK-925 experienced increased wakefulness compared to placebo. Mean sleep latency in the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test was 22.4 - 40.0 minutes depending on the dose versus 2.9 minutes for control.

A second Phase 1 in sleep-deprived adults showed sleep latency of 25.4 - 38.8 minutes compared to 8.6 minutes for placebo.

NT1 is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness due to the loss of orexin-producing neurons in the brain. Orexin is a hormone that regulates appetite (orexin-A) and sleep (orexin-B).

TAK-925 has Sakigake designation in Japan (akin to Breakthrough Therapy in the U.S.).

Development is ongoing.

