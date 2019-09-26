Yum China deepens partnership with Shaanxi

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) discloses it inked a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Shaanxi provincial government in Xi'an.

The company says the agreement consolidates the joint commitment of both parties to leverage their respective advantages to comprehensively deepen their cooperation.

As part of the agreement, Yum bolster its fast-growing digital business by upgrading its Xi'an Customer Service Center to a Digital Service Center that will contribute to building Shaanxi's digital economy. In addition, Yum China will open more stores at prominent locations across Shaanxi.

Yum China has been active in Shaanxi since opening its first KFC store in Xi'an in 1993.

Source: Press Release