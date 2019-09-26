Philip Morris adds to smokefree portfolio

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) announces the launch of IQOS 3 DUO.

The latest addition to Philip Morris' smoke-free portfolio will be available in Japan this month and subsequently rolled out in most of the markets where IQOS is currently available by the end of 2019.

“The launch of IQOS 3 DUO affirms our commitment to constantly and continuously investing in the development and commercialization of scientifically-substantiated products that can help the millions of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch," says Philip Morris COO said Jacek Olczak.

The company says ~8M adults worldwide have switched to IQOS and abandoned cigarettes.

PM -0.45% premarket to $74.94.

Source: Press Release