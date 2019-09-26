Raymond James August financial AUM falls 1% from July

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration of $825.1B rose 5% in August vs. a year ago and fell 1% vs. July 2019.

Financial assets under management of $142.8B increased 1% Y/Y and fell 1% M/M.

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $37.5B at Aug. 31, 2019 increased 1% M/M, fell 8% Y/Y.

"Fixed income results remained strong in August, helped by elevated interest rate volatility and a solid month for Public Finance," said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. "Additionally, activity levels for M&A and Raymond James Tax Credit Funds are robust, although the timing of closings is inherently difficult to predict."