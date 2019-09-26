Rite Aid up 8% on Q2 results; updates fiscal 2020 guidance

Rite Aid (RAD) Q2 results: Revenues: $5366.3M (-1.0%); Retail Pharmacy Segment: $3,848.1M (-1.6%); Pharmacy Services Segment: $1,579.1M (1.1%).

Net Loss: ($78.7M) (+77.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $6.3M (+179.7%); loss/share: ($1.48) (+77.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.12 (+180.0%); CF Ops: ($278.8M) (+2.0%).

FY 2020 guidance: Revenues: $21.5B - $21.9B (unch); net loss: ($235M) - ($275M) from ($170M) - ($220M); non-GAAP EPS: $0.00 - $0.56 from ($0.14) - $0.72; non-GAAP EBITDA: $510M - $550M from $500M - $560M; Capex: ~$250M (unch).

Shares are up 8% premarket.

