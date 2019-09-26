ConAgra Foods +4% post Q1 results

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reports net sales growth of 30.3% in Q1, driven primarily by 35.8% increase from the acquisition of Pinnacle.

Organic net sales decreased 1.7%, driven by a 2.5% volume decline behind unplanned softness in the International and Foodservice segments as well as planned elasticity-driven declines in the Grocery & Snacks segment.

Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $978M (+26.9%); Refrigerated & Frozen: $959M (+51%); International: $204M (+5.5%); Foodservice: $250M (+6.3%).

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 29 bps to 28.3%.

FY2020 Guidance: Organic net sales: +1% to +1.5%; Net sales: +13.5% to +14%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 16.2% to 16.8%; Adjusted net interest expense: ~$505M; Average diluted shares: ~488M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $2.08 to $2.18; Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Free cash flow: ~$1B.

CAG +4.01% premarket.

