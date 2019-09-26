Dominance of big banks hampers repo market liquidity - WSJ

Activity in the market for repurchase agreements, or repos, where banks seek more than 1T in cash loans each day, has increasingly concentrated at large banks.

That's a challenge the Fed faces as it tries to get funds flowing through the financial system after last week's surge in overnight interest rates, which climbed as high as 10%, the Wall Street Journal reports.

As the Fed boosts lending in the repo market, it's relying on a small group of bond dealers to redistributed that money through the financial system, raising the likelihood that those channels will clog.

However, there's the risk that dealers decide to hold on to funds for their own needs, analysts said. At the end of last year, larger banks cut back on lending, boosting repo rates over 6%. That may have occurred because regulators usually examine banks' balance sheets at the end of fiscal quarters to ensure they're following rules that safeguard the banking system.

Indeed, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is looking into why banks with excess cash failed to lend to the overnight money market last week, the Financial Times reported last week.

Additionally, a number of smaller firms that borrow from the larger dealers through the repo market and distribute money more widely has declined. CRT Group LLC closed in 2017, KGS-Alpha Capital Markets LP was acquired last year by BMO Capital Markes and the repo operations of Rosenthal Collins Group was shut in February after it was bought by commodities brokerage Marex Spectron.

As with many industries, it boils down to large companies having more advantages in accessing funding than smaller firms.

