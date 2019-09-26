OptiNose out-licenses Onzetra Xsail to Currax Pharma

OptiNose's (NASDAQ:OPTN) Norway-based subsidiary OptiNose AS has signed an agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals granting the latter exclusive rights to certain of its intellectual property for the purpose of marketing Onzetra Xsail (sumatriptan nasal powder) in U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Under the terms of the License Agreement, Currax will pay an upfront payment of $4.48M.

Additionally, Optinose is eligible to receive a one-time 10% royalty on Onzetra net sales in excess of $3M solely for calendar year 2020, and an additional $1M milestone payment.

Onzetra Xsail is approved by the FDA for the acute treatment of migraine in adults.