Bloom Energy, Samsung to build ships powered by solid oxide fuel cells

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +4.6% pre-market after announcing a collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries to design and develop ships powered by BE's solid oxide fuel cell technology.

Samsung Heavy says it aims to be the first shipbuilder to deliver a large cargo ship for ocean operation powered by fuel cells running on natural gas, and applying BE's fuel cell system to its new Aframax design will be a meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reduction measure.

Bloom and Samsung Heavy estimate that replacing oil-based power generation on large cargo ships could cut annual greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by 45%.