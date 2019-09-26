Baltic Dry Index drops below 2K

The Baltic Dry Index was down 4.38% in London to settle at 1,963.

It's the first time the BDI fell below 2K in September.

Capesize rates were down 6.36% and Panamax rates were off 2.79%. Supramax and Handysize rates were down just slightly.

