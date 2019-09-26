PNG wants more from Exxon on P'nyang deal than Total's Papua LNG

Papua New Guinea will press Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) for a better deal on its P'nyang gas project than the government gained in its recent agreement with Total (NYSE:TOT) for its Papua LNG project, PNG's petroleum minister says.

Formal talks on the P'nyang project have yet to begin, PNG Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua tells Reuters, but when asked whether the government would seek the same terms from XOM on P'nyang as it secured from TOT: "It has to be better. It has to be far better."

The P'nyang field will help feed an expansion of XOM's PNG LNG plant; if negotiations for the project are protracted, it could delay XOM's $13B plan with Papua LNG to double the country's liquefied natural gas exports by 2024.