Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and industry partners Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF), and VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) are coordinating pilot programs in Egypt and Cambodia to pay garment factory workers digitally, instead of traditional cash payroll.

Participating factories will have the opportunity to deposit wages directly into workers’ accounts. Workers can then activate debit or prepaid cards –- or digital wallets -– through which they can pay bills or send money directly to family and friends.

By partnering with companies that use labor-intensive supply chains, including garment manufacturing, Mastercard is creating digital solutions and delivering training support to give workers more control and transparency over their earnings and savings.

Mastercard says the program has the potential to specifically benefit women, who make up 68% of the garment worker industry.