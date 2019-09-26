McDonald's alternative chicken play seen as a possibility

Stephens weighs in on the small test by McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) of Beyond Meat products in Canada.
The Arkansas-based firm thinks McDonald's is more likely to test an alternative chicken product in the U.S. than a beef product. That thought could bring Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) into the discussion, with the company's new Raised & Rooted meat alternative brand expected to debut shortly.
Shares of Beyond Meat are up 15.83% in premarket trading to $160.00 to track back to where they stood about ten days ago. McDonald's is up 0.36% to $213.39.
