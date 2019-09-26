Coffee win for Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) will replace Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC) as a provider of McCafe packaged coffee packs.

Keurig will be the exclusive manufacturer of McCafe K-Cup pods in the U.S. under a long-term master licensing and distribution agreement.

"We are prioritizing making McCafé a go-to coffee brand for our customers, and we are confident this move will strengthen the impact of the McCafé brand in retail," says McDonald's USA Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda Van Gosen on the switch.