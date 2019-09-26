Schnitzer Steel issues downside Q4 earnings guidance

Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) says it estimates FQ4 adjusted EPS of $0.38-$0.43, well below Wall Street's $0.57 consensus estimate, citing a weaker market for recycled metals.

SCHN reported adjusted EPS of $2.11 in the year-ago quarter, which included a discrete tax benefit of $1.06/share.

In auto and metals recycling, SCHN says weak domestic and export demand for scrap metal has led to a significant decrease in selling prices for ferrous products to levels last seen in 2017, contributing to a compression in metal spreads.

SCHN says market prices for nonferrous products also continued to decline during Q4, hur by the ongoing effects of trade actions including Chinese tariffs on imports from the U.S.