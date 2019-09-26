Citi upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) initiated with Outperform rating and $146 (45% upside) price target at William Blair.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (19% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) initiated with Neutral rating and $19 (10% upside) price target at Wedbush.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) initiated with Outperform rating and $130 (34% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 1% premarket.

Interpace Diagnostics (NASDAQ:IDXG) initiated with Outperform rating and $3 (290% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 5% premarket.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) initiated with Hold rating and $15 (6% downside risk) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) initiated with Overweight rating at Piper Jaffray.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) initiated with Buy rating and $130 (42% upside) price target at National Securities.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) initiated with Buy rating and $34 (25% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Shares up 1% premarket.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) initiated with Hold rating and $11 (1% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) upgraded to Buy with a $90 (25% upside) price target at Citigroup citing the benefits of the Allergan tie-up. Shares up 1% premarket.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) upgraded to Buy with a $52 (20% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Shares up 2% premarket.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) upgraded to Buy with a $59 (18% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Shares up 2% premarket.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) upgraded to Buy with a $105 (24% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) downgraded to Underperform with a $28 (6% downside risk) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.