IIOT-OXYS to acquire Infinite Automation Systems

IIOT-OXYS (OTCPK:ITOX) executes Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Infinite Automation Systems, Inc., an innovator of IIoT software and global data acquisition systems which provides end-to-end connectivity and normalization of diverse data streams to provide a “single pane of glass” view into equipment and systems over the whole enterprise.

Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, “This LOI allows our two companies to fully examine the obvious synergies in our complementary technology, market segments, and customer bases. The Mango IIoT platform will allow IIOT-OXYS, Inc. to focus on its core value - Machine Learning Algorithms that yield real time insights which enhance our customers' performance, productivity, and costs. It would also give the combined companies access to public capital to drive rapid scaling and shareholder value."