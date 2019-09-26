Moderna collaborates with Harvard University for immunology programs

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has inked a multi-year research collaboration with Harvard University with the goal of identifying and developing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with immunological diseases.

Additional funding from Moderna to Harvard Medical School (HMS) will establish an initiative called the Alliance for RNA Therapies for the Modulation of the Immune System (ARTiMIS), which will enable basic science research in the field of immunology.

Moderna has also entered into a multi-year research agreement with the university at large. Under this collaboration, Moderna will initially provide sponsored research funding of up to $2.45M to support Immune Imaging program at HMS.