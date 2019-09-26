Gladstone Commercial's offering of 6.625% preferred stock prices

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) takes advantage of lower interest rates to replace preferred stock that bears a higher interest rate.

Its offering of 2.4M shares of newly designated 6.625% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock priced at $25.00 per share, raises $60.0M in gross proceeds and ~$57.9M in net proceeds.

Grants greenshoe option for 360,000 additional shares.

Plans to use proceeds to optionally redeem all of its 7.75% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock and its 7.50% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, and to use remaining proceeds to pay down its credit facility and for other general corporate purposes.