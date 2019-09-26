Aramco lures sovereign funds to hit $2T IPO valuation - Reuters

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has approached Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore's GIC and other sovereign wealth funds to invest in the domestic leg of its upcoming IPO, seeking to achieve a $2T valuation, Reuters reports.

A meeting between Aramco management and a team from Abu Dhabi's ADIA, the world's third biggest sovereign wealth fund, is set up for October, and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment also has been approached by Aramco's advisors, according to the report.

To achieve the $2T valuation, Aramco would need the initial listing of a 1% stake on the Saudi market to raise at least $20B, but some see the valuation as ambitious, considering the weak outlook for oil prices, the potential for climate change activism to dampen investor interest, and risks raised by this month's drone strikes that knocked out more than half of Aramco's production.