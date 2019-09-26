Pot stocks up on House passage of bill allowing bank involvement

The House passed the SAFE Banking Act by a vote of 321-103 that shields banks from federal prosecution if they conduct business with cannabis companies in states allowing legal weed. 229 Dems, 91 Republicans and one independent voted in favor.

Next up is the Republican-controlled Senate although the bill should pass there as well, albeit with possible amendments.

Selected tickers: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) ( +2% ); Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) ( +4% ), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) ( +2% ), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) ( +3% ), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) ( +4% )

ETFs: YOLO, ACT, THCX, SOIL, CNBS, TOKE, POTX