FDA OKs expanded use of Ipsen's Dysport

The FDA approves the use of Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) affiliate Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals' Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for injection to include the treatment of upper limb spasticity in children at least two years old, excluding spasticity caused by cerebral palsy.

Dysport was first approved in the U.S. in April 2009 for cervical dystonia and glabellar lines followed by upper limb spasticity in adults in July 2015, lower limb spasticity in children at least two years old in August 2016 and lower limb spasticity in adults in June 2017.