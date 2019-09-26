Enterprise to build PDH 2 plant, supported by deal with LyondellBasell

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) say they have executed long-term contracts to support construction of EPD's second propane dehydrogenation plant at the Mont Belvieu, Tex., complex.

PDH 2 will have the capacity to consume as much as 35K bbl/day of propane and produce as much as 1.65B lbs./year of polymer grade propylene.

EPD says it has reached terms for an engineering, procurement and construction contract with S&B Engineers and Constructors to build PDH 2; the facility is scheduled to begin service in H1 2023.