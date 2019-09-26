New York Fed takes up $50.1B in overnight repo operations

While the Fed's operation to repurchase 14-day agreements was oversubscribed, its overnight repo operations took up less than the limit.

The New York Fed reports $50.1B of Treasurys and securities were submitted vs. the $100B limit, which was boosted from yesterday's operation of $75B.

The Fed accepted all $34.55B of Treasurys submitted at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.812% and all $15.55B of mortgage-backed securities submitted at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.815%.

No agency debt was submitted.

The New York Fed took up $110.1B of Treasurys and securities in the combined overnight and term repo operations.