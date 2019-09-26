Marriott Vacations updates on Hurricane Dorian impact

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NASDAQ:MAR) says all of the resorts impacted by Hurricane Dorian have been re-opened.

The company's current assessment is that the physical damage resulting from Hurricane Dorian to the resorts and sales centers operated by the company was minimal.

Due to mandatory evacuations and cancellation of reservations, Marriott expects contract sales in Q3 to be adversely impacted by ~$6M to $8M. In addition, the company expects vacation ownership rental and ancillary operations and its exchange and third-party management business to be negatively impacted. As a result, the company expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be adversely impacted by ~$3M to $5M.

Source: Press Release