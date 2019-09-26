Pearson plunges on profit warning hit from weak US university sales

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) down 15.4% in pre-market as the company issued a profit warning after seeing weaker trading in US higher education courseware business.

The company said that Q3 was "significantly weaker than expected" in this area.

Expects adjusted operating profit to be at the bottom of the guidance range of £590M - £640M, with adjusted EPS at the bottom of the guidance range of 57.5p to 63.0p.

The proportion of revenue from digital courseware is seen rising to 65% of this from 55% last year, providing some encouragement of management’s digital-first strategy coming though.

Furthermore, Pearson said it remained “on track” to cut £330M of costs on an annualized basis