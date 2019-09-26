Vale to launch new iron ore product

Vale (NYSE:VALE) plans to launch a new pellet feed product made from its IOCJ iron ore fines in China early next year to meet growing demand for direct-charge products do not require sintering, Argus reports.

The hematite product, GF88, will be made by grinding 65% Fe IOCJ fines at Chinese ports; Vale has tested the GF88 pellet feed at its Oman pelletizing plant and during trials in China.

The use of IOCJ as a pellet feed is one of the strategies Vale is using to avoid oversupply of 65% fines from its production growth, as the ramp-up of its S11D mine is adding 90M mt/year of 65% Fe supply.