Top analyst questions Apple's valuation

KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves says an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) investment is no longer attractive due to slow user growth.

Hargreaves thinks the "Services narrative is largely priced in" and notes that "user growth is decelerating due to market saturation and its gross profit per user has been declining," which aren't "particularly attractive metrics for a services business."

The analyst forecasts Apple's FY20 EPS at $12.50, below the $12.68 consensus.

Hargreaves maintains a Sector-Weight rating. Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.