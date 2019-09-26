Endra up 3% premarket on new TAEUS data

Thinly traded nano cap ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is up 3% premarket on light volume in response to results from the second phase of its feasibility study of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS) for the potential detection of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The data were presented at the EASL NAFLD Summit in Seville, Spain.

26 volunteers were scanned and rescanned with updated probe architecture and a modified measurement procedure. One was excluded due to not completing the study. Seven additional subjects were excluded from the final analysis due to predefined TAEUS measurement requirements related to signal quality and anatomical consistency (appears that only the best results were used).

TAEUS sensitivity was 90% (correctly identifying elevated liver fat) and specificity was 75% (correctly identifying non-elevated liver fat). According to the company the sensitivity and specificity of MRI is 68 - 87% and 83 - 98%, respectively.