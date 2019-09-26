Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration

Morgan Stanley (MS -0.3% ) Direct Lending files to register as a business development company (BDC).

"We were formed to make investments in middle-market companies and expect to commence operations in late 2019," the company said in its filing.

Aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in directly originated senior secured term loans issued by U.S. middle-market companies backed by financial sponsors.

The filing considers middle-market companies to be companies that generate annual EBITDA of $15M-$100M.